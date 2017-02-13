CARRBORO, N.C. -- A North Carolina daycare worker will not be charged after causing outrage by breastfeeding a child without parental permission.

The 3-month-old was lactose intolerant and had to be rushed to the hospital following the incident which was caught on surveillance camera.

"It's abuse to me, it's abuse and it's assault," said Kaycee Oxendine, the baby's mother.

Oxedine works at the daycare. She went in Friday and told her coworkers her son was constipated. A nursery worker asked if she could breastfeed him to see if it helped but Oxendine said no -- twice.

By the looks of the surveillance video Oxendine later obtained, the worker did it anyway.

While the daycare worker was fired, The Carrboro police told WRAL Monday that they would not file criminal charges against the day care worker.

Oxendine previously said that was 'unacceptable.' She views this as an assault on her baby, who couldn't defend himself.

