Non-certified sheriff's office employee arrested following domestic dispute

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Largo Police Officers arrested a non-certified Pinellas County Sheriff's Office employee on Tuesday following a domestic dispute that occurred on Monday.

According to a Largo Police Department arrest affidavit, Joshua Volz, 35, had an argument with his wife at their home in Largo. During the argument, Volz hit and choked his wife, leaving her with minor injuries to her face and head.

Volz was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on October, 20, 2006 as a Criminal Justice Specialist and was assigned to the Department of Detention and Corrections.

Following his arrest, Volz was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of domestic battery by strangulation.

© 2017 WTSP-TV