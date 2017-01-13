North Port police seek hit-and-run vehicle

A woman was fatally shot as she sat in a car Tuesday, Manatee County deputies say. (Photo: File photo)

North Port police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

The crash involving a pedestrian happened in the 3400 block of West Price Boulevard. The pedestrian, whose name and condition were not immediately available, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver pickup or SUV with passenger-side damage and a missing passenger side mirror.

Price Boulevard is shut down between Salford Boulevard and Waconia Street as the investigation continues.

