North Port police seek hit-and-run vehicle

North Port police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.
The crash involving a pedestrian happened in the 3400 block of West Price Boulevard. The pedestrian, whose name and condition were not immediately available, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver pickup or SUV with passenger-side damage and a missing passenger side mirror.
Price Boulevard is shut down between Salford Boulevard and Waconia Street as the investigation continues.
