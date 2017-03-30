Allen Michael Uribes

HOUSTON - A former nurse at Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center has been charged with raping a patient in his care.

Allen Michael Uribes, 27, was arrested earlier this week and charged with sexual assault.

According to court documents, Uribes was tending to a central IV line in the victim’s groin area last June. She told police he began fondling her, telling her it was “therapeutic.”

The 45-year-old woman told investigators she “froze and couldn’t believe what was happening” when Uribes allegedly began sexually assaulting her.

After he left the room, she told someone what happened and police were called.

Uribes denied the allegation but a rape kit and DNA tests backed up the victim’s story, according to court documents.

Methodist fired Uribes after learning about the charges.

“We are devastated by this news and our hearts go out to the patient and her family,” a statement from the hospital said. “We fully cooperated with authorities during the investigation and we remain steadfast in our goal to keep all patients safe while they are in our hospitals.”

Uribe was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

Police are concerned there could be other alleged victims. If so, they should contact HPD's special victims unit.

© 2017 KHOU-TV