Officer recovering after brutal attack by suspect

A Bradenton police officer is recovering at home after he was involved in a struggle with a burglary suspect, police officials say.

About 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2400 block of 9th Street West by a report of a residential burglary alarm. The alarm company incorrectly reported the location was a residence,

Lt. William Weldon, a 15-year veteran of the department, arrived on scene and found the location actually was a closed jewelry store.

As Weldon approached the business he noticed the front glass door shattered and a masked subject inside. The officer confronted the individual at gunpoint. When the suspect initially complied, he holstered his weapon, and attempted to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect, later identified as Isaac Hernandez Dubon, 23, of Bradenton, began to violently resist, police said. During the struggle, the suspect used his hands to gouge at Weldon’s eyes and made several attempts to grab his firearm.

The confrontation lasted over a minute and a half until Weldon was able to break free and draw his weapon ordering the suspect to the ground. The suspect refused to comply and continued towards Weldon, who hit the suspect with his weapon rendering him incapacitated. Back up officers arrived and secured the suspect.

Lt. Weldon was transported to the hospital and treated for facial and eye injuries. He is currently at home recuperating. The suspect was also transported to the hospital for treatment for minor lacerations.

Dubon is currently being held on $12,000 bail. More charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300, or Detective Fredy Ordonez at (941) 932-9327. You may also email your information to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

