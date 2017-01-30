Officers worry man arrested for molesting children could have more victims

Steven Kirkland 2010 mugshot [L] and 2017 mugshot [R] (Photo: WTSP)

St. Petersburg – A bizarre crime spree in South St. Petersburg ended in officers arresting a man they say molested two young children and they worry there could be more victims.

Officers say Steven Kirkland broke into a house on 21st Avenue South near 7th Street around 7:15 Monday morning.

According to investigators Kirkland stood over a woman as she slept. The woman woke up, saw him and called police. She said he was wearing pajamas with the “SpongeBob” cartoon character.

Twenty minutes later another woman called police to report the same man watching her through her window on 22nd Avenue South. She told officers she was getting dressed for work.

Officers say they found Kirkland hiding in a trash can several blocks away on 25th Avenue South.

Investigators were able to identify Kirkland as the man who molested two young children on January 22nd. Those children did not know Kirkland prior.

St. Petersburg police officers also believe he exposed himself on the 22nd at Bay Vista Park.

They’re worried there could be more victims and are asking anyone who recognizes Kirkland to call St. Petersburg Police: 727-893-7780

