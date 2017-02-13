Officials: $70M scheme funded $400-a-month Victoria's Secret lingerie habit

A Warren County man who operated multiple investment and asset management companies has admitted defrauding nearly 480 investors in a $70 million Ponzi scheme, officials said.

A Warren County man who operated multiple investment and asset management companies has admitted defrauding nearly 480 investors in a $70 million Ponzi scheme, officials said.

William Apostelos, a onetime resident of Springboro, was charged along with his wife, Connie, in a scheme that officials said was “laced with a web of financial lies.”

The couple recruited investors from 37 states to invest in Apostelos’ Dayton-area companies WMA Enterprises and Midwest Green Resources, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Investors were told their money would be used for acquiring stocks or securities, officials said, buying real estate or land, providing loans to businesses, and buying gold and silver.

Instead, officials said Apostelos used the money to pay for things including $400 per month on Victoria’s Secret lingerie and $35,000 per month on his wife’s horse racing company.

When they were late on interest payments to investors, officials say Apostelos and his wife lied to investors, coming up with reasons including that their bank account had been hacked. The scheme lasted at least five years, beginning in 2009, according to court documents.

Officials said Apostelos also lied about his background, falsely reporting he had a degree in mathematics and that he was a registered securities broker.

Apostelos, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges including conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. His wife’s case remains pending. A sentencing date for Apostelos in U.S. District Court in Dayton has not been set, although both sides have agreed to recommend a 15-year sentence to the judge.

Prosecutors also allege that companies that Connie Apostelos oversaw, including Silver Bridle Racing, were operated through improper use of investors' money.

Authorities have seized two race horses, vehicles, jewelry, artwork and approximately $650,000 in cash from the couple.

The multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme, said Troy Stemen, acting special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Cincinnati field office, was "laced with a web of financial lies that left approximately 500 investors in financial peril.”

Cincinnati Enquirer