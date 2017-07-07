Officials: Tampa man assaults attendant, forces flight to turn around

A Seattle flight bound for Beijing turned around Thursday evening after a Tampa man assaulted a flight attendant, officials say.
There is no information to suggest there is a security threat, according to Perry Cooper, a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.
Delta Flight 129 left the airport just after 5 p.m., and about 45 min into the flight, Joseph Daniel Hudek, 23, a First Class passenger assaulted a flight attendant, officials said.
Several passengers helped subdue the suspect, and Hudek was restrained on board, according to Delta.
The flight turned around and landed back at Sea-Tac around 7:10 p.m. without incident; police took Hudek into custody. He is expected to make an appearance in Federal Court Friday afternoon.
Two people were taken to local hospitals to be treated. They have non-life threatening injuries.
The Port of Seattle Police is working with the FBI on the incident.
The flight departed for Beijing around midnight on Friday morning.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs