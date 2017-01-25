Ohio drivers allowed to run malfunctioning red lights

A new law allows Ohio drivers to drive through red lights if the drivers believes that the light is malfunctioning. WTSP photo

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio -- Ohioans will soon be able to run a red light under a new law that takes effect in March, according to a report from WBNS.

The law allows drivers who believe the traffic light is malfunctioning to legally drive through it.

Driving instructor Charlie Allen said the roads are full of bad drivers already doesn't like the new law.

"I've seen drivers running red lights. Running stop signs. Passing on the right," he said.

He sees the danger with the new red light law.

"I don't know if it's the wisest decision people are already in a hurry going nowhere anyway," Allen said.

He's not alone. WBNS spoke to motorcycle officers with the Reynoldsburg Police Department.

"You're taking your life into your own hands if you think you can blow through this intersection and not get into a crash," Officer James Triplett said.

Police said the law doesn't take into account those drivers who drive past the stop bar which triggers the traffic light to change.

Those drivers may think the light isn't working and run it.

According to the law, drivers must come to a complete stop at the stop bar before going through the intersection. If no white line exists, they must "exercise ordinary care," a vague definition police say that could give impatient drivers the green light to run a red light.

"Definitely cause concern for me, " Sgt. Mark Mosser of the Reynoldsburg Police Motor Unit said.

Especially since they've seen their share of red light crashes and think the new law could encourage more of them.

"Anytime you are introducing another vehicle that's going to cross lanes of travel when someone else has the right of way the potential for crashes is significant," Mosser said.

Ohio's law is similar to a one passed in Pennsylvania and two dozen other states where motorcyclists complained traffic sensors didn't respond to their bikes.

If drivers see a light that isn't working they are encouraged to call the local police.

