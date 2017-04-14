Texas woman demands divorce, wife shoots her dead

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LAMPASAS - A woman shot her wife dead after the victim asked for a divorce at a home in Lampasas, police said.

Just before noon Thursday, a woman called 911 to say "she's got a gun" and "my wife, I told her I wanted a divorce" before the call abruptly ended. Police rushed to the scene and heard a woman inside screaming for help, as officers secured the perimeter of the house -- which was located at 702 West North Avenue in Lampasas.

Before police got inside the house, two suspected gunshots were heard, just seconds apart. With the help of back-up from Lampasas County Sheriff's deputies and a Texas Highway Patrolman, police forced their way through the front door.

Inside, they found Deborah Chance, 47, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A second woman, Millie Chance, 24, was found alive -- but injured -- with a gunshot wound to her head, too.

Millie was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She later died at the hospital, her employer the Burnet County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

An autopsy was ordered for Deborah.

Two Texas Rangers assisted investigators at the crime scene. The investigation is ongoing.

