WTSP
Close

One person shot in head near Curtis Hixon Park

10News WTSP , WTSP 8:38 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

Tampa police are investigating a shooting in Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.

They say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the head.

Police are still on the scene.

Stay with 10News WTSP for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories