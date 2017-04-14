Close One person shot in head near Curtis Hixon Park 10News WTSP , WTSP 8:38 PM. EDT April 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Tampa police are investigating a shooting in Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.They say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the head.Police are still on the scene.Stay with 10News WTSP for updates. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News NB Howard Frankland Bridge shut down All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls Mother fights for son's freedom 13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live Gator star Brantley involved in fight with female Suspect vehicle in Sarasota hit-and-run Mom upset when daughter set rows behind her on flight New wildfire in Pasco County Baseball fan aims for 10,000 catches More Stories One of 15 'dogs that changed the world' lives here… Apr 14, 2017, 8:35 p.m. Crews battle wildfire in South Tampa Apr 14, 2017, 5:55 p.m. Police say these guys put a skimmer in a Lake Wales ATM Apr 14, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
