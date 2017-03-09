Online photos lead St. Pete police to carjacking suspects

An urge to show off on social media led to the arrests of two carjacking suspects, St. Petersburg police said.

On Dec. 24, the victim was in his 2005 BMW-X3 at a red light at 18th Avenue and 16th Street South when he was attacked by two men. The victim was hit in the face several times by a handgun, causing a concussion and broken bones in his face.

The suspects pulled the victim out of the car and drove away.

The victim's cellphone was in the vehicle, and the suspects used the phone to take photos of themselves with the car, police said. The photos automatically downloaded to the victim's Google account.

The photos led investigators to Da'Quan J. Davis, 21, who has no permanent address, and Christopher Campbell, 20.

Police said the men are known gang members. The victim positively identified his attackers, police said.

Davis was arrested Wednesday night and charged with carjacking with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail.

Jail records show multiple arrests for Davis since 2014, including burglary, resisting arrest, and fleeing and eluding.

Campbell was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with carjacking with a deadly weapon. He was released March 1 after posting $50,000 bail, according to court records.

