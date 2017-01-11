Orlando man charged with helping suspect in police shooting

Zarghee Mayan faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

ORLANDO, Fla -- The Orange County sheriff has charged a man with helping Markeith Loyd flee the scene after killing of his former girlfriend.

Zarghee Mayan faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to WKMG.

Mayan, according to the arrest affidavit, helped Loyd after the shooting death of Sade Dixon, Loyd's former girlfriend, on Dec. 13. He was with Loyd the night Dixon was killed.

Mayan reportedly told authorities that Loyd has worn a bullet-proof vest since Dixon's death.

Loyd also is wanted in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, who was killed on Monday.

Mayan told authorities that Loyd asked him for food and money, and heard Loyd say he would shoot any police who tried to stop him.

