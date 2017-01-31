Orlando shooter's widow seeks jail release pending trial

CBS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Lawyers for the widow of the man who carried out a deadly attack at a Florida nightclub are urging a judge to release her from jail pending trial on charges she supported her husband's terroristic plans.



Noor Salman's attorney on Wednesday will argue in an Oakland federal court that the widow is not a threat to public safety or at risk of fleeing. Family members have pledged their homes as collateral.



Salman was arrested in November at her mother's home near San Francisco. She is charged with helping her husband plan his attack of the Pulse nightclub, where he killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.



Attorney Haitham Amin said prosecutors have yet to turn over much of the evidence they have collected to make their case.

