Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed

The suspect in the death of a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and killed Saturday morning in a confrontation with police.

Jason Robison, 32, was killed after making threats to officers during an encounter at a mobile home not far from the site where Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, was fatally shot after responding to an abuse violation Friday night, the Associated Press reported.

Weaver, who enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015, is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, AP reported.

Weaver was killed during the incident near Hesston in Juniata Township. Authorities executed search warrants in an area just west of Lake Raystown, District Attorney David Smith told WJAC TV 6.

Pennsylvania State Police released a photo late Friday of the person wanted in connection to Weaver's death. In identifying Robison, authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous. “It is believed that his hair is currently dyed purple,” the Facebook post added.

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Weaver's death in the line of duty, extending his deepest condolences and prayers to the officer's families.

"All members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy," Wolf said in a statement. "Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve.

"The State Police are our best and bravest Pennsylvanians, who risk their lives to keep all of our families safe," Wolf added. "I just spoke with Commissioner Tyree Blocker and have full confidence that the person who committed this senseless act of violence will be captured and brought to justice.





