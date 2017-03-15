Palm Bay Police: Elementary student brought gun to school

(Photo: Florida Today)

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) - Palm Bay police say a sixth-grade student brought a handgun to Port Malabar Elementary School and showed it off to his classmates.



Lt. Mike Bandish tells Florida Today that police responded to the school at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Teachers told officers that a classmate had reported the gun, which was a 9mm Glock.



Police charged the boy with possession of a firearm on school campus. Officers found no ammunition on the boy or in the gun.



Brevard Public Schools officials said parents were notified Tuesday about the incident.

