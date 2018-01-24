Palm Harbor teacher accused of sex battery on teen; more victims possible

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A Pinellas County high school teacher was arrested after being accused of committing sexual battery on a 16-year-old victim.

Matthew Franklin Pinder, 43, of Palm Harbor, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Palm Harbor University High School.

The investigation began in November when the victim, who is now 24, told a school official of inappropriate sexual contact with Pinder when the teacher worked at Calvary Christian High School and was serving as a mentor to the victim.

Detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit say Pinder admitted to inappropriate activity on at least two occasions.

Detectives say there may be more victims and asking the public to come forward with any information.

Pinder worked at Indian Rocks Christian School from 2000 to 2002; and Calvary Christian High School from 2002 to 2004. Pinder moved to Kentucky, but returned as a teacher to Calvary Christian High School in 2009 to 2011.

Pinder started working at Palm Harbor University High School as a teacher in 2011. He resigned before being taken to jail Wednesday.

Pinder told detectives he volunteers as a scoutmaster of a Boy Scout rroop and is the den leader for a Cub Scout pack in Pinellas County.

Detectives have notified the respective Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack.

Anyone with information about other victims is asked to contact Detective Meredith Dimundo with the Crimes against Children's Unit at (727) 582-6200.

