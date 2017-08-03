Parent-teacher organization volunteer accused of stealing $7K in checks

Tiffani Donovan (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. - A volunteer of a parent-teacher organization at a Sarasota County elementary school is accused of stealing checks and depositing them into her personal bank accounts.

Tiffani Donovan, 48, of Sarasota is charged with 11 counts of writing a forged check and one count of scheme to defraud.

The Sarasota Police Department said Donovan stole checks made payable to Southside Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Authorities arrested Donovan on Wednesday.

Eleven checks totaling $7,325 were deposited into Donovan’s personal account between July 2016 and December 2016, according to Sarasota police.

Each of the 11 checks were made payable to the Southside PTO and signed by Donovan, according to police.

Members of the PTO reported the missing funds to Sarasota police in May 2017. Sarasota police said the bank of first deposit was established on stolen checks. The personal information on the account belonged to Donovan, according to police.

Additional charges against Donovan are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (941)954-7032 or (941)366-8477.

