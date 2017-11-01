Pasco Co. School Board employee arrested for child porn

(Photo: HCSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- U.S. Marshals arrested a Pasco County man on child porn charges Tuesday.

34-year-old William Napolitano was arrested after deputies discovered he had child porn on his laptop. He resides in New Port Richey.

He was suspended from his job with the Pasco County School Board where he served in the Transportation Department.

Napolitano worked as a substitute school bus driver in 2004 when he started working with the school board.

He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Orient Rd.

