Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Wednesday morning.

One victim died at a home on the 3500 block of Trask Drive. Authorities took a suspect into custody.

The sheriff’s office initially responded to an aggravated battery call around 3:15 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

