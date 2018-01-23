WTSP
Pasco deputies investigate deadly shooting in Holiday

10News Staff , WTSP 1:40 PM. EST January 23, 2018

HOLIDAY, FLA-- Pasco Sheriffs deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Richborough Drive Tuesday afternoon in Holiday. 

Very little information is available at this time, but there is a a male suspect in custody, and one man is dead. 

More information will be available in a 2:15 press conference. 

