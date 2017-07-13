Pasco deputies say they shot man coming at them

Pasco County sheriff's deputies said they shot a man who was coming at them Thursday night.

According to a report, deputies were called at 7:47 p.m. to a home in the 38000 block of Higginson Road in Crystal Springs in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a man fled to a trailer behind the house.

Deputies said the man was threatening to commit suicide with a knife.

Deputies said when they made entry into the trailer, the man charged at deputies, so they fired their guns at him.

The man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

