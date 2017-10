PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has shut down part of State Rd. 52 near Meadow Dr. in Hudson after reports of an active shooter nearby.

Reports came from a home near Gulf Highlands subdivision.

Gulf Highlands Elementary is currently on lockdown.

Deputies are asking the public to refrain from that area.

