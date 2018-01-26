Pasco detectives release sketch of suspected kidnapper

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of a man accused of trying to grab an 11-year-old girl off her bike.
The sheriff's office said the attempted kidnapping happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street.
The suspect is described as a shorter adult with long, dark hair, a full beard with gray spots. He was wearing a light blue shirt with holes in it, light-colored shorts and gray socks. Deputies said he was not wearing shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1(800)706-2488.
