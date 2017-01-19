Pasco man arrested for impersonating police

Stephen Greenberg, 70, faces a charge of fraud-impersonating a law enforcement officers and a traffic violation for reckless driving.

A Holiday man was arrested by a Lee County deputy Wednesday for allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Greenberg was seen by an LCSO deputy driving down Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. His vehicle had a silver police interceptor with its lights activated. It was fully equipped with a spotlight, push bars and antennas, "looking to fit the profile of an unmarked law enforcement vehicle."

Greenberg caused several other drivers to swerve off the road almost causing collisions. The deputy pulled him over and established Greenberg was not a law enforcement officer.

Greenberg was released from Lee County Jail on $5,500 bond Thursday

