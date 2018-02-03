Pasco suspect turns toward security camera during attempted burglary

After being told a camera was watching him, the suspect turned toward the camera.

A suspect in an attempted car burglary gave Pasco County deputies a better look at his face after an accomplice pointed out there was a security camera watching him.

About 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 31, two males walked down Bright Drive in Holiday. One of the suspects opened an unlocked car, but his accomplice pointed out there was a security camera.

The suspect turned toward the camera, giving a better look at his face, before closing the car door and walking away.

The two are believed to have tried to enter several other vehicles, and to have taken cash and sunglasses from one of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 18-004529.

