Passenger uses cane to rescue bus driver

Rodney Goldman, center, got new canes after the came to the aid of a Kansas City bus driver who was being attacked. RideKC photo

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A Kansas City man who used his cane to beat a man who was attacking a Kansas City bus driver is being recognized for his actions.

Rodney Goldman said Monday he didn't think twice before he jumped to the driver's defense when a disturbed man was holding the female driver in a headlock early Saturday. The 56-year-old Goldman beat the attacker until his cane broke and the driver was able to escape.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Area Transportation Authority officials on Monday presented Goldman two new canes, a lifetime bus pass and a thank you card signed by several transit workers. The bus driver, Lynn Judge, also thanked Goldman.

The motive for the attack is not clear. The suspect has not yet been charged.

We've found our Good Samaritan! Doctor's Equipment Service donated TWO canes to Rodney, and we are giving him a Lifetime Pass. pic.twitter.com/UgLMcE9hXk — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) January 30, 2017

