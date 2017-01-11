PCSO respond to home invasion robbery in Seminole

Police lights.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a home invasion robbery in Seminole around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The home invasion happened at 11620 Oak Ave. N.

72-year-old Robert Martin had just returned home from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino when he heard a knock on the door. When his wife, 71-year-old Kathleen Zingler, answered the door.

A male subject with a gun then forced himself into the house. Robert responded by grabbing the gun and a struggle ensued, causing the handgun to go off.

The suspect got control of the gun and forced the couple into a room while he took off with their valuables.

The male suspect is being described as around 20 years old, with a tall and skinny build, wearing all black with a winter jacket with clear glasses.

Any information, contact the PCSO at (727) 582-6200.

