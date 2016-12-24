PCSO searching for possible witness to Port Richey homicide

Pasco detectives are looking for William Gaston as a possible witness to a murder that happened in Port Richy on Friday night. (Photo: PCSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene of a suspected homicide that took place around 10:25 p.m. on Friday at 10830 Maplewood Ave. in Port Richey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a 47-year-old was shot and killed and there was a possible witness to the crime, now identified as William Gaston. Gaston is likely driving a red Nissan Altima. Dial 9-1-1 if Gaston is spotted.

Any information, contact the PCSO at (727) 847-5878.

