PCSO searching for possible witness to Port Richey homicide

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene of a suspected homicide that took place around 10:25 p.m. on Friday at 10830 Maplewood Ave. in Port Richey.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a 47-year-old was shot and killed and there was a possible witness to the crime, now identified as William Gaston. Gaston is likely driving a red Nissan Altima. Dial 9-1-1 if Gaston is spotted.
Any information, contact the PCSO at (727) 847-5878.
(© 2016 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs