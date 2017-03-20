Pedestrian left with serious injuries after hit & run

Police lights.

Sarasota, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by an unknown driver in a pick-up truck on Stickney Point Road Bridge around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Robert Purser, 32, was riding his bicycle on the eastbound sidewalk with the flow of traffic when a dark colored truck left the roadway and hit him on his left side. Purser was knocked to the ground. The driver continued back onto the road, traveling eastbound over the bridge without stopping. There were no witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Peter Delcos at 941-492-5850.

