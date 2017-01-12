WTSP
Pensacola man arrested on bestiality charges

Emma Kennedy , Pensacola News Journal , WTSP 10:29 AM. EST January 12, 2017

A 23-year-old Pensacola man was arrested on claims of sexual contact with an animal that allegedly continued for years before it was reported.

Bradley Jean Hubbard was arrested Monday at his Pelham Drive address after a family member reported the ongoing sexual assault of the family pet, a pit bull or bull dog mix named Baby Girl, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Hubbard lived with his father and his father's girlfriend during the period of the offenses, which allegedly had continued for more than three years.

A family member who lived in the home reported the incident, saying she had physically seen Hubbard take the animal to his bedroom and engage in sexual contact with the dog, estimating it to have happened more than 100 times in the past several years. She had been able to witness the attack as Hubbard's bedroom door has a hole in it, as a result of a violent outburst.

