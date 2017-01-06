Person of interest sought in St. Pete shootings

St. Petersburg police want to speak to this man and to the driver of this vehicle.

St. Petersburg police are seeking a person of interest in a triple-shooting that took place Wednesday.

Antonio Adams, 39, died in the shooting at 3827 1st Ave. S. Two other victims remain at Bayfront Medical Center in serious/stable and good/stable conditions. Police are not releasing their names at this time.

The person of interest is described as a black man with a light complexion, age 18-20, approximately 5-foot-11 with a tall, slender build, and short black hair.

Police also would like to speak to the driver of a black Nissan Pathfinder that was in the area.

Anyone with information can call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.

(© 2017 WTSP)