Father faces 3 murder charges in kids', ex-wife's shooting

Anthony Ross booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

The man who engaged Phoenix police in a barricaded standoff for much of Christmas night is in jail without bond on murder charges in his children's and ex-wife's death.

Anthony Milan Ross, 45, admitted he went through his ex-wife's pants pockets to move her car so he could leave his home near 16th Street and Highland Avenue after she was shot. Witnesses told police it was Ross who shot the woman.

Police arrived around 3:45 p.m. Monday and witnesses said they believed Ross was inside his apartment with his two children.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Ross for hours before going inside, confronting Ross and finding his children dead. Ross fired at the officers, according to police documents, injuring one officer before being arrested.

Police have identified the victims as Iris Ross, 38, Nigel Ross, 11, and Anora Ross, 10 months.

He faces three first-degree murder charges, as well as two counts of aggravated assault for pointing a gun at witnesses to his ex-wife's shooting and 19 counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

