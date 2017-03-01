Pickup goes airborne at end of chase

It’s one of the wildest and most violent endings to a high-speed police chase ever caught on camera. KSLA

It’s one of the wildest and most violent endings to a high-speed police chase ever caught on camera. At speeds of more than 100 miles per hour an escaped inmate goes airborne, clipping trees limbs, clears a fence and lands on another car -- with someone inside.

But the suspect’s list of charges continues to grow, according to KSLA.

Kevonte Austin, 18, walked off a work release assignment in Caddo Parish and hadn't been seen since.

Until Tuesday. He slipped behind the wheel of stolen truck during a traffic stop and was determined not to be caught.

The case ended with a crash in the Webster Parish town of Dixie Inn.

It began rather routinely for a Webster Parish deputy who an hour before had pulled over the driver of this pickup truck for speeding.

One individual got out and came toward the officer, and then the vehicle sped away.

Austin was in the passenger seat and was already wanted for escape. The deputy cuffed the driver and quickly gave chase.

Randy Sayers says he watched the high-speed chase pass by him near the town of Springhill where the speeds reached 115 mph.

He was moving, running vehicles off the road. Then, about a half-hour later, Sayers was making deliveries when he came upon the crash scene.

“I came here and see the outcome of this and thank God it didn't kill nobody,” said Sayers.

The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office says it was determined to not let Austin race through the main intersection in Dixie Inn at triple-digit speeds.

A roadblock was set up to keep him from going through the intersection at over 100, which would have been possibility of fatality at that intersection.

And slightly more incredible than watching Austin's airborne antics was the fact someone was inside this car when the truck landed on top of it.

“I saw the underneath of a vehicle coming at me, at my face, and went to the right sitting in my car,” said Barbara Harlon, who was in the car struck by the airborne pickup.

She moved toward her passenger seat and was not hurt.

“I felt around to see if I was hurt and could tell I was OK. God was with me,” she said.



KSLA