SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are looking for three robbery suspects who stole a package from a South Pasadena home last month.

The sheriff's office said the suspects stole the package from the home on Gulfport Boulevard near Sea Gull Lane South around 1:44 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Surveillance video shows two of the suspects at the home.

One of the suspects is described as a woman in her 20s with brown or dirty blonde hair and a right ankle tattoo. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a large diamond printed on the front, Adidas shorts with a lime green logo, black sandals and black socks.

Another suspect is described as a woman in her 20s with dirty blonde hair. She was wearing a white tank top, light-colored cloth pants and black tennis shoes.

The sheriff's office did not have a description for the third suspect, who is not shown in the video.

The suspects arrived at the home in a dark-colored hatchback, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (727)582-6349. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling 1(800)873-8477.

