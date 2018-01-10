Pinellas Deputies need help identifying a bold porch pirate

WTSP
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for help identifying a man seen in video stealing packages from two homes in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

On January 4 at about 5:15 in the afternoon, a white man is seen in surveillance video taking a package from a home on 50th Avenue North. 

The same man is seen on January 5 taking another package from a home on 53rd Avenue North. 

Police describe the man as a white male in his late 20's or early 30's; about 5 feet 10 inches tall; and 180 pounds with a dark beard. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and several tattoos on his left. 

The car the suspect is driving is a gray 2010 to 2014 Infiniti G37 or Q40 with tinted windows. An unidentified woman is a passenger in the car in the videos.

If you have information about these burglaries, please contact Detective Cox at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200 or mcoxjr@pcsonet.com. If you would like to remain anonymous or would like to be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

