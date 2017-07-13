Pinellas man accused of abusing 1-month-old girl

A Pinellas County man is accused of intentionally squeezing a 1-month-old and fracturing several of the child's ribs.

Detectives said Daniel Nixon, 25, has been charged with one count of aggravated child abuse with great harm.

The investigation began Tuesday, when the baby girl was taken to Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital by Nixon and the child's mother took the baby in for digestive problems and a bruise to the leg.

When she was examined, doctors found the baby suffered from over 20 fractures in her ribs and bruising.

Thursday, detectives spoke with Nixon, who said he admitted to intentionally squeezing the baby with significant force at least twice, because the baby was crying and he was frustrated.

The injuries happened at homes in Pinellas Park and Seminole, detectives said.

The baby was released from the hospital into the custody of a family member.

