Pinellas man accused of abusing relative for years

A Pinellas County man is accused of sexual battery on a relative for four years, starting when she was 14 years old, sheriff's deputies said.

Larry R. Bourdon, 44, was arrested Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bourdon exposed the girl to pornography when she was 14, then made her perform a sexual act.

The sexual battery continued until the girl was 18, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Bourdon admitted to the acts during a recorded phone call and during a meeting with the victim.

Bourdon has been charged with sexual battery-familial authority. Bail was set at $50,000.

