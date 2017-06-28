Pinellas Park police arrest fugitive hiding in crawl space

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested a fugitive with outstanding warrants trying to evade authorities in an attic crawl space early Thursday morning.

Usmael Antonio Carvajal, 29, of Miami had outstanding warrants for armed robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, impersonating an officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

The SWAT Team responded to the Carolwood Apartments at 4071 76th Avenue North in search of the suspect around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities evacuated residents in surrounding apartments, and kept them from the area for several hours due to the nature of Carvajal’s charges.

Pinellas Park police believes Carvajal entered the attic crawl space to avoid arrest.

Authorities found Carvajal hiding in the attic crawl space around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Police arrested him without incident.

