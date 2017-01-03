Pinellas Park police: Man abused co-worker's daughter

A 28-year-old man sexually abused the 11-year-old daughter of one of his fellow employees, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

Police say Johnny Michael Valenzuela, 4932 Crest Hill Drive, Tampa, has been charged with sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age, transmission of material harmful to minors, and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Investigators said the abuse happened at the victim's mother's place of employment, where the victim had been going with her mother during the holiday school break. While at the mother's job, the victim was allowed to freely roam about the business.

Police said Valenzuela, who also worked at the business, approached the victim on several occasions throughout the week and sexually assaulted her twice.

Investigators also determined Valenzuela was using Skype to communicate with the victim and send her explicit photos, including one of Valenzuela posing nude.

Valenzuela was arrested Tuesday, and during interviews he admitted to the acts with the victim, police said.

Police said they would not release the name of the business the crimes occurred because it was the same place the mother was employed.

(© 2017 WTSP)