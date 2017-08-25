Pinellas school resource officer fired for improper contact with autistic student

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a school resource deputy has been fired for improper contact with a child with autism.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to release more details. 10News WTSP will be there.
