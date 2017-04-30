Police: 2 charged in death of teen pinned beneath minivan

File photo

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been arrested after a teen was fatally pinned beneath a minivan.



News outlets report 22-year-old Nelson Strohaker was arrested Saturday on multiple offenses connected with the death of 16-year-old Christopher Johnson.



The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that Nelson ran over Johnson in a blue minivan and fled on foot following a drug deal April 15. Johnson was found pinned beneath the minivan, and later died of his injuries. A warrant for Nelson was filed on Thursday.



Police say they found Nelson inside a vehicle after conducting a traffic stop. His father Robert Strohaker was driving the vehicle and was arrested and charged with multiple offenses including accessory after the fact.



It's unclear if the Strohakers have attorneys.

