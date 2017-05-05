Police: 2 students arrested after gun found a high school

Image of a handgun. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - School officials say two students have been arrested for bringing a gun to a Miami-Dade County high school.



News outlets report Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster says 19-year-old Lionel Jean-Pierre and 18-year-old James Martin were arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.



Schuster says a teacher at South Dade Senior High School found a bullet on the ground and notified administrators. He says police were called and a gun was found inside of a jacket that was stashed in a trash can. Officials say it was later determined that the two students had possession of the gun.



It's unclear if either student has an attorney.

© 2017 Associated Press