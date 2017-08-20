Police arrest 22 year old in connection to deadly July murder

Dejonta Jerome Felder (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man wanted in connection to a July murder has been arrested.

Dejonta Jerome Felder had been sought for second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

It's believed he shot and killed 32-year-old Julius Carter several times during a fight in July.

Felder was arrested early Sunday, Aug. 20, the release states.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

