Police arrest 22 year old in connection to deadly July murder

TAMPA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man wanted in connection to a July murder has been arrested.
Dejonta Jerome Felder had been sought for second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
It's believed he shot and killed 32-year-old Julius Carter several times during a fight in July.
Felder was arrested early Sunday, Aug. 20, the release states.
