Police: Driver had car on sidewalk, tried driving up stairs

Lakeland police say a man tried to drive his car up stairs on a pedestrian walkway.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A man was arrested after being caught driving on a pedestrian walkway at Lake Mirror early Friday, Lakeland police said.

About 2:27 a.m., the Lakeland Police Department were called to 740 E. Main St. after a witness report a Volkswagen Jetta was driving on the walkway.

Police said the driver, Derek Whiting, 25, of Lakeland, drove west on East Main Street approaching the intersection of Lake Avenue. He went through the intersection, left the roadway traveling onto the sidewalk, and struck a concrete sphere at the entrance to the Lake Mirror Promenade.

He then traveled down the grass and proceeded west around the lake on the walking path, past the loggia to the steps. Whiting tried to drive up the steps, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The first responding officer saw debris where Whiting left the roadway and heard a loud crashing noise. The officer saw Whiting attempting to drive his Jetta up the stairs.

Officers said found Whiting in the vehicle, still trying to go up the stairs.

He was taken into custody after officers smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. Whiting was also unsteady on his feet and swayed while standing.

He was arrested for DUI, DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of an accident. A standard field sobriety test and breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol level of .188.

