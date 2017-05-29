Police: Driver in Miami fires AK-47 pistol at other motorists

Officers were forced to fire at a person who they say started shooting while driving on the Palmetto Expressway overnight. WFOR photo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Officers were forced to fire at a person who they say started shooting while driving on the Palmetto Expressway overnight.

Miami-Dade Police said they got a call about shots fired around 1 a.m. At this time, they believe one person was in a car and shooting, using an AK-47, while driving on the expressway. Police confirmed at least two cars were hit with bullets between 74th to 58th.

One person was wounded. He pulled over at a nearby gas station. Miami Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene and transported him to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Another woman in a car pulled over at the aid of the road. Her car was hit with three bullets.

At some point, the suspect crashed into a median on the southbound lanes, then drove northbound in the southbound lanes.

Officers with Miami-Dade, Doral and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene and exchanged gunfire with the armed suspect. It remains unclear what agency fired the shots. That is under investigation.

After the brief exchange, police said the suspect stepped out of his car and surrendered to police. He had been grazed by a bullet in the face in the gunfire.

The southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway (SR-826) between 74th to 58th were shutdown for hours due to incident.

As for a motive, it is unclear if the suspect was aiming at someone, if someone was shooting back at him, or if it was a random act.

