PINELLAS COUNTY -- A 29-year-old man is injured after he was hit by an SUV while trying to run from a deputy while drunk.

According to investigators, around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Deputy Ian Collman was on patrol when he observed a dark colored SUV stopped in the roadway on US Highway 19 N, south of Tampa Road, in the northbound lanes. Deputy Collman made a U-turn to investigate when a male exited the vehicle and an unidentified person drove the SUV away. Collman made contact with the subject who exited and he continued to walk on the east sidewalk next to US Highway 19 N.

When Deputy Collman confronted the man, identified as 29-year-old Matthew Lindley, he noticed he had been drinking and was impaired to the extent that he was "a danger to himself and others." Collman tried taking Lindley into protective custody under a Marchman Act, but he refused and a struggle ensued.

Investigators say that Lindley pulled away from Deputy Collman when he tried to place handcuffs on him. Deputy Collman then grabbed Lindley's t-shirt to regain control of Lindley, but Lindley broke free by pulling off his t-shirt and ran westbound into traffic on US Highway 19 N.

At the same time, a 2010 Ford Escape, being driven by 82-year-old Malcon Suttie, was traveling northbound on US Highway 19 North, approaching the Tampa Road intersection where they were located. That's when Lindley ran into the path of the Ford Escape and was struck by the vehicle.

Deputy Collman rendered aide to Lindley at the scene.

Lindley was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that Suttie showed no signs of impairment and speed was not a factor in the crash.

Lindley had an active warrant for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and a writ of bodily attachment for child support.

The investigation continues.



