Police: Ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Brown arrested on domestic battery charge

SANFORD, Fla. -- The ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday involving his live-in girlfriend in Florida.

Sanford Police say they responded to a domestic violence call at a home Nick Gordon shared with the woman, and she accused him of hitting and punching her. Officers then made contact with Gordon at a local club house and took him into custody, arresting him on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment.

Gordon was ordered by a judge in Atlanta last November to pay $36 million to the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown for her wrongful death.

The daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta townhome in January 2015. Gordon, who also lived there, was in the home with another friend when investigators arrived. Her death at just 22, after six months in a coma, drew worldwide headlines and frenzied tabloid attention.

Investigators were unable to determine exactly how Brown had died. An autopsy showed she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body. But the medical examiner couldn't determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.

The young woman's family accused Gordon of giving Brown a "toxic cocktail" and putting her face-down in the water. Gordon, an orphan Houston had raised as her own son, was not charged with a crime, and his criminal defense attorneys called the allegations in the Brown family's civil suit baseless.

Brown grew up in the shadow of her famous parents and grew closer to Gordon after her mother died, calling him her "husband."

