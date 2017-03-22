Police find teen assaulted in Facebook Live video

A missing 15-year-old girl who had been seen in a “disgusting” Facebook Live video showing her being sexually assaulted has been found, and has been reunited with her mother. CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing 15-year-old girl who had been seen in a “disgusting” Facebook Live video showing her being sexually assaulted has been found, and has been reunited with her mother.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl was found by Ogden District police officers, and was reunited with her mother.

Police said the victim was found around 7:45 a.m. near 16th and Independence, and was later taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Area Central Detectives were investigating the case as a criminal sexual assault, but no one was in custody Tuesday morning.

The teenager had last been seen in person around 3 p.m. Sunday, but her mother feared she might be in danger after seeing her daughter in a “disgusting” Facebook Live video on Monday.

The girl’s mother, Stacey Elkins, said the video showed her daughter in various stages of undress with several young men. She said her daughter appeared to be scared, and the men were acting abusive toward the teen.

“It’s disgusting. It’s so disgusting,” she said.

Police said the girl was sexually assaulted in the video, which has since been removed by Facebook.

“For you to do something like that and then to post it up on Facebook like it’s a joke, it’s just terrible. I know they’ll get their day coming,” Elkins said Tuesday morning before her daughter was found.

