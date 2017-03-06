Police: Homicide victim may have met suspect through dating app

Dontae Lampkins, 25, was discovered dead in an Seminole Heights alley on Thursday. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA -- Authorities are continuing to search for more leads in the homicide case of Dontae Lampkins, who was found dead of upper body trauma in a Seminole Heights alley on January 26.

Tampa Police Department said that Lampkins may have been in contact with a suspect he met through a dating app.

Lampkins may have been lured through the app to Seminole Heights, an area Lampkins was not known to frequent, according to details from a January 27 article from the Tampa Bay Times.

Video of Lampkins boarding and exiting a HART bus was released Monday. It is the last known footage of Lampkins.

According to the Times, Lampkins was the third openly gay man who was a victim of homicide since December in the same neighborhood.

TPD spokesman Stephen Hegarty told the Times that the department does not believe the cases are related.

Detectives are seeking the public's help for more information in this case. On February 3, TPD released a composite sketch of a person of interest based on eyewitness statements.

TPD released a composite sketch of a person of interest who was seen in the area where Dontae Lampkins was found dead of an upper body trauma. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

If you have information related to this case, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3Tips mobile app. A $3,000 reward is offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect.

